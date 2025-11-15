Community service sentence for teenagers for assault

Two teenagers have been sentenced to community service for assaulting 21-year-old Ties. The minors lured Ties, who lives near Eindhoven, to a secluded location in Venray in the summer of 2024 using a Marktplaats ad. There, they proceeded to beat him up.

Ties is still struggling from the consequences of the attack and finds it unfair that the boys are not being punished more severely. He is disappointed with the judge’s ruling: “You can just kick someone blind and get away with community service, I find that truly incomprehensible.” Although the case feels closed for him now, he feels bitter : “I’m practically blind; this won’t go away. They get off with two weeks of community service.”

Not a good deal

Ties has become visually impaired, sustained permanent brain injury, and suffers from anxiety. His life has not been the same since July 2024. That summer, he saw an iPhone 15 Pro Max for €900 on Marktplaats. He thought he could get a good deal, but once he arrived in Venray, things took a completely different turn. Ties was beaten up by five boys. Why still remains a mystery. “I feel like they just beat me up for fun. I heard laughter when they hit me, as if they enjoyed it,” he previously told Omroep Brabant .

Source: Studio040

Translated by Muktha Kartik