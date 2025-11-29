Christmas dinner for the less fortunate continues to grow

The Christmas dinner for fellow members of the (Z)onder Dak* Foundation is continuing to expand. For the first time, 150 residents from Geldrop-Mierlo and another 150 guests from Helmond will be invited to participate in the free five-course dinner on 10 December.

What started off as a one-off feast for people who do not have much to spend, has now become an annual happening that attracts more than a thousand people. “We are almost short of places,” says Hugo Van Rooij, founder of the foundation. A large part of the 150 tickets for Geldrop-Mierlo will be sold out within a day, and Van Rooij does not expect there to be places left after the weekend. Residents of the municipality who would like to have a bite to eat will therefore have to be quick.

With all invitations, a total of 1900 people are expected. “There are 1600 people from Eindhoven, 150 from Geldrop-Mierlo and 150 from Helmond,” says Van Rooij. “We have arranged buses for the people from Geldrop-Mierlo and Helmond, so that they can also come to the exhibition building in Eindhoven.” Smaller variants

There are other plans for next year. The foundation wants to organize smaller variants of the Christmas dinner in Geldrop-Mierlo and Helmond. The guests then have to travel less far, and there are also more places – to be able to help even more people.