Cats in Eindhoven shot with crossbow

Picture credit: dierenziekenhuis Eindhoven

Two cats were shot with a crossbow last week on Metiuslaan in Eindhoven. One of the cats was shot in the stomach and required surgery, while the other was hit in the head, right next to its eye.

The two cats were shot less than a hundred metres apart, according to veterinarian Stijn Peters. The animal hospital posted a message on Instagram to warn people. “But we are also hoping to scare the perpetrator off. If he’s a tough guy, he’ll come to the clinic and pay for the expenses. Besides all the suffering, it’s also cost the owners a lot of money.”

The first cat was pierced by an arrow last Sunday. The cat’s owner, frightened, immediately pulled the arrow out. Peters: “Once at the clinic, my colleague saw that the cat had a hole in its abdomen. We decided to have a specialist take a look, because there could be any number of internal problems. The specialist ultimately found that a section of the intestine was damaged.”

Second victim

On Saturday evening, the second victim arrived at the animal hospital. The animal had a wound to its nose, which also affected the skull and palate. “Fortunately, no eye or other structures were hit. The animal was mainly in a lot of pain and was frightened.” The veterinarian cleaned the wound and examined everything, and the animal was able to go home with painkillers and antibiotics.

Cats being shot at isn’t new, the veterinarian told Omroep Brabant. “We regularly see cats come to us with shotgun pellets, for example, and they become paralysed. But for a cat to be shot with a crossbow is the first time for us.”

Careful

Peters advises cat owners on Metiuslaan to keep their animals indoors for the time being. “I think it’s wise to be cautious.” He himself has no idea who might be responsible. “You don’t know what kind of people these are. Apparently, there are people who ‘enjoy’ shooting animals without knowing the consequences.”

And if your pet does get hit by a crossbow bolt about four inches long, the vet says it’s best to leave the bolt in place and have the vet remove it. “If you remove the bolt yourself, you could cause even more damage internally, as these bolts often have barbs.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas