Call to send cards to injured Geldrop police officers

On social media platform X, people are being called upon to send cards to the motorcycle police officers from Geldrop who were seriously injured last week during a chase. “It’s a small effort to cheer them up”.

“Police officers in Eindhoven suffered a terrible accident while working to keep us safe. It takes very little effort to show them our support”, Maarten Brink writes on X (formerly Twitter), who describes himself as a police union representative. “Share this message and send the injured colleagues a card to show your support”. The address of a police station in Geldrop is then provided.

Last week, two motorcycle police officers were seriously injured on A2 motorway when they were rammed by a car thief. The man fled from the officers in Geldrop. He was later filmed in Best as he parked the car casually.

There are many comments on X. Many people express their sympathy or wish the officers strength. One of the comments reads: “Sharing someone’s address on X. Are you out of your mind or something?” It is not known whether any cards have actually been received at the police station in Geldrop. It is also unclear how the police feel about the appeal.

Source: Studio040/Pleun Wolters

Translated by: Bob