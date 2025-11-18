Brainport region is increasingly dependant on ASML

The region’s economic dependence on ASML is increasing. To ensure economic stability, more large companies are needed. This is the conclusion of a report by Brainport Development, commissioned by the Brainport Foundation.
The region’s dependence on ASML and the sometimes-volatile chip sector has been a topic of discussion for some time. This raises the question: how strong will the regional economy be if Brainport flagship ASML suffers a setback due to a sudden, sharp decline in chip demand (and thus machine demand)?
According to the report, the answer to that question is quite positive. Compared to the past, the region’s economic base appears to have improved. For example, half a century ago, Philips’ dependence on the Dutch economy was enormous. “In the 1970s, Philips accounted for almost half of all employment”, states the author of the report.
Value creation
The high-tech industry as a whole now represents approximately 46 percent of the region’s economic value. Roughly half of this is accounted for by ASML, which adds 22 percent of the region’s value, a little under €12 billion. The other major companies are DAF, NXP, Philips, Signify, VDL, and Thermo Fisher. They together contribute 17 percent to the local economy – approximately €9.3 billion. The companies in their supply chains contribute another €5.5 billion.
Employment
In terms of employment, the industry’s contribution is minor but still significant. Approximately 19 per cent of jobs come from the high-tech sector, of which 7 percent comes from the construction of ASML’s chip machines. The second most essential employers are from the trade and healthcare sectors. Finally, the rest of the working population is engaged in other sectors such as education, communication and information, construction, public administration, and the government sector.
Substantial growth
The expectation is that the economic value of the high-tech industry, expressed in euros, will grow from 22 percent to upto 40 percent. The contribution of chip machines to employment will then increase from 7 percent to 10 percent. This is not surprising given ASML’s growth plans.
The number of industrial jobs is expected to reach 140,000 by 2030. Currently, that number is over 85,000 out of a total of 455,000. The total number of jobs in the region will also grow to 550,000 in the coming years.
New companies
Overall, Eindhoven’s economic base is stronger than it was 25 years ago, the report concludes. However, the economy still depends on a limited number of large companies. These companies must continue to grow, the researchers argue. Furthermore, they conclude that it’s essential to develop new, large companies.
Source: Studio040
Translated by: Seetha