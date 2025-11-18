Brainport region is increasingly dependant on ASML

The high-tech industry as a whole now represents approximately 46 percent of the region’s economic value. Roughly half of this is accounted for by ASML, which adds 22 percent of the region’s value, a little under €12 billion. The other major companies are DAF, NXP, Philips, Signify, VDL, and Thermo Fisher. They together contribute 17 percent to the local economy – approximately €9.3 billion. The companies in their supply chains contribute another €5.5 billion.

Employment

In terms of employment, the industry’s contribution is minor but still significant. Approximately 19 per cent of jobs come from the high-tech sector, of which 7 percent comes from the construction of ASML’s chip machines. The second most essential employers are from the trade and healthcare sectors. Finally, the rest of the working population is engaged in other sectors such as education, communication and information, construction, public administration, and the government sector.

Substantial growth

The expectation is that the economic value of the high-tech industry, expressed in euros, will grow from 22 percent to upto 40 percent. The contribution of chip machines to employment will then increase from 7 percent to 10 percent. This is not surprising given ASML’s growth plans.