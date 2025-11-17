ASML contributes to nature centre at The Wielewaal

The new nature education centre and visitor pavilion at Landgoed De Wielewaal will open in the spring of 2026. The Natuurmonumenten foundation is opening the centre with support from ASML. The former gardener’s house on the estate is currently being renovated.

ASML will be involved for at least three years. The company will also cover part of the construction costs. The Veldhoven-based company does not wish to disclose the total amount involved. ”The aim is to give the centre a good, healthy start,” says Marjolein de Hooge, head of social affairs at ASML. ”This is a place where nature, cultural heritage and education come together. There are too few places like this, which is why we are contributing,” she continues.

”This is about experiencing and enjoying nature,” says Rob van Schijndel, regional manager at Natuurmonumenten. For Van Schijndel, it is special because the Wielewaal is owned by the municipality and not by the foundation itself, as is the case with the Dommeldal, for example.

Financial support

The regional manager expects to need around a hundred volunteers, of whom about fifty have already signed up. Thanks to the financial support from ASML, a number of paid staff will also be working there soon.

The nature centre next to the gardener’s house will be built from natural materials. The centre is intended as a starting point for experiencing nature in the Lichtbos, of which the Wielewaal is a part. Visitors will be able to find information about plants, animals and the history of the former Philips estate. There will also be a small shop, catering facilities and activities such as workshops and excursions. There will also be a primitive playground, a place without climbing frames but with mainly natural elements. ”A place where children can get dirty,” explains Van Schijndel.

De Wielewaal opened to the public at the end of September. For Councillor Rik Thijs, the arrival of the nature centre is ‘a great wish that is now coming true’. The Eindhoven City Council had expressed a strong desire to establish a nature education centre at De Wielewaal, because the old Milieu Educatie Centrum (MEC) in the Genneper Parks had been demolished.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan