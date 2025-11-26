‘Asian hornet threatens biodiversity’

The Asian hornet continues to be a source of concern. This giant wasp, whose favourite food is the honeybee, is threatening biodiversity in the region. If no action is taken, hornet numbers will increase exponentially next year.

It hangs like a bouncy ball in the tree: the Asian hornet nest on Emmalaan in Geldrop. Local residents haven’t been bothered much by it, as evidenced by an elderly woman who says, “This is the good one, a European hornet nest”. But the height and size of the nest suggest otherwise.

“We pass it on our way to the supermarket”, Simone, another resident, says. “We saw a lot of them lying on the street at the foot of the tree, but we had no idea there was a nest in that tree. When we discovered it, we reported it via the Buitenbeter (better outside) app and waarneming.nl (observation). We never heard anything more about it”.

The nest is still there, but it doesn’t seem active anymore. “A few weeks ago, there were suddenly a lot of them in the hedge at the back of our garden. But otherwise, we haven’t really had any problems”, Simone says.

Responsible

The “bouncy ball” has been a topic of conversation on the neighbourhood app. Some people say it’s stuck because it’s too close to a house, and that it’s therefore the resident’s responsibility. But yeah, that costs a fortune. And we’re not going to take that thing down ourselves with a cherry picker.

Experience

That last point is indeed an extremely bad idea, beekeeper Wil Brans, who has extensive experience with the Asian hornet, says. “They have longer stingers than regular wasps, allowing them to inject the venom deeper into your skin. You can definitely tell. I speak from experience”, Brans says.

The beekeeper agrees that removing the nest on Emmastraat now is pointless. “The hornets inside will almost all be dead, and the queens will have fledged. And unlike regular wasps, there aren’t just a few, but hundreds, and a good handful can survive the winter”.

It’s not inconceivable that Eindhoven and the surrounding municipalities will see an exponential increase in the number of this predator this coming summer. According to a report by biologist and ecologist Jacques van Alphen, affiliated with Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the number of Asian hornets will increase by a factor of four.

Forty nests

“This year, forty nests were removed in Eindhoven, and about thirty remain in various locations throughout the city. Next year, there could be 280 hornet nests scattered throughout the city. Under the most favourable conditions, there could be 12 nests per square kilometre. In Eindhoven, that would mean more than a thousand nests in the entire city. And each nest contains approximately 30,000 hornets”, Brans calculates.

Biodiversity

Despite this scenario, the province of Noord Brabant has previously stated that it will only remove nests that pose a ‘direct’ threat to public health or biodiversity. The creatures can no longer be controlled, but must be managed. However, the province has already allocated an additional €165,000 this year for insect control.

The report by biologist and ecologist Jacques van Alphen, however, is harsh on the province’s approach. The giant wasp, by definition, harms biodiversity. “The fifty most commonly eaten prey species are all pollinator”, the report states. “This poses a risk of a domino effect throughout the entire ecosystem, given the key role pollinators play in the fruiting of plants in agriculture and nature”.

Butterflies

Beekeeper Wil Brans echoes the concerns Van Alphen raises in the report. “Their impact on nature often remains invisible, but beekeepers see how they target the honeybee hives. They devour everything; 30 to 60 per cent of what they catch as meat for their larvae is honeybee. The beautiful butterflies they catch go unnoticed”.

Both Van Alphen and Brans believe the solution lies primarily in combating the spring nests of the many queen bees that have fledged again this year. “Those aren’t those enormous balls hanging high in the tree. The spring nests are the first nests the queen builds to raise the first workers. They’re located in sheds, in firewood, stables, and bicycle sheds. Everyone should be aware of this”.

Investment

Furthermore, the beekeeper believes he and his colleagues can play a more effective role in controlling the hornet population. “We’re also discussing this with Municipality of Eindhoven. We need to invest in vacuum cleaners to empty the nests. But to properly mobilise ourselves, that would easily require a starting budget of €15,000. I do think it’s an investment we need to make”.

Simone agrees. “I want to be able to sit quietly in my backyard next year”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob