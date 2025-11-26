Artist Annabel creates mural to eliminate violence against women

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a huge mural was unveiled in Eindhoven, raising awareness about violence against women. Artist Annabel van Groesen was harassed while creating the street art. This made the artwork personal. “I started taking my boyfriend or a colleague with me because I didn’t dare work alone on the street anymore”.

The artwork is part of Orange the World, a global campaign by United Nations to raise awareness of violence against women. Annabel doesn’t think her mural will reduce this violence, but hopes it will make the problem more visible and therefore more open to discussion. “Domestic violence is often invisible. I hope victims recognise themselves in my art and feel seen and heard. That they know they are not alone”, the artist says.

She hopes and expects the mural will inspire reflection not only for victims but also for perpetrators. “When I was working, I received comments from men. Some understood, and others disagreed”. This sometimes went too far, too far, Annabel says. “There were some who wanted something from me. Others wanted to take strange videos or photos of me”. This feeling of insecurity led her to always bring someone along. “Because otherwise, I didn’t feel safe”.

Unpleasant

According to Annabel, she was often treated unpleasantly in previous relationships, she told Omroep Brabant. She believes this is because those boys weren’t taught how to interact with women. “I’m only realising now, much later, that their behaviour was wrong. They probably didn’t know that either”. At the time, she didn’t know where her boundaries were or how to handle her ex-boyfriends’ behaviour. “That wasn’t something we talked about”.

That’s precisely why Annabel finds it so important that her art opens up the conversation about violence against women. The mural is located on Kronehoefstraat in Eindhoven, where many people pass by every day. Annabel believes the artwork would have definitely helped her in the past. “If I had passed by here every day back then, I would have thought about what the painting meant. Maybe then I could have set my boundaries”.

Source: Studio040

