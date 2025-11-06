Arrival of HTC photonics factory finalised

Research institute TNO and the High Tech Campus Eindhoven have signed the contract for the construction of the photonics factory in Eindhoven. Groundbreaking will begin in February 2026.

At the end of last year, it was announced that the Netherlands would receive €133 million from the EU as part of the EU Chip Act, a project through which the EU aims to safeguard its technological autonomy. This funding will be used to build a pilot plant for photonic chips.

A contract for the construction of this factory was signed on Tuesday. The total cost of the factory’s construction is €153 million. “This pilot line is a game-changer for Dutch companies and the future earning capacity of the Netherlands,” says Ton van Mol, director of TNO, the company that will design the factory.

“It is an essential part of a strong ecosystem that will allow our country to distinguish itself globally.” The pilot plant is expected to produce approximately ten thousand photonic chips annually.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez