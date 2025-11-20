Armed robbery at coffee shop in Eindhoven

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a coffee shop on Bosboomstraat in Eindhoven. Two perpetrators fled on a scooter late Wednesday evening with an undisclosed amount of money.

Around 11:00 PM, one of the perpetrators entered the store and threatened an employee with a firearm. After taking the money, he and his accomplice fled toward Kanaaldijk-Noord.

One of the perpetrators is tall, has dark skin, and was wearing a mask and a dark jacket. No one was injured in the robbery. Police are asking anyone with cameras in the area to come forward.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez