Action needed to keep Geldrop centre accessible

The opposition factions VVD and Samen in the Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council want the council to make efforts to keep the Geldrop town centre easily accessible for traffic. The parties are concerned about accessibility because many repair works are scheduled in the near future.

Several major construction projects are planned in the centre of Geldrop. In total, 800 homes are to be added over several years in the heart of the village. Samen and VVD have submitted a motion to ensure the centre remains attractive during these works. According to the factions, accessibility by car is the most critical aspect.

Attractive

The municipal government must therefore investigate how the centre can remain attractive to visitors during the construction. The factions also say that parking options and charges in the centre must be reviewed.

Due to the addition of hundreds of homes, parking in Geldrop town centre will become more difficult anyway, VVD and Samen emphasise. Among other things, the Bezorgershof will be redeveloped, and the public parking spaces there will disappear.

Charges

Last year, entrepreneurs in the town centre expressed their dissatisfaction with the parking facilities. This was in response to the announced increase in charges. The motion will be discussed on Monday evening during the council meeting in Geldrop-Mierlo.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh