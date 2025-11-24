Healthcare organisation Fokus staff faces accusations

Employees of the Fokus care organisation, which also has a branch in Eindhoven, have been accused in a recently published investigation of incompetence, as well as intimidation, neglect and humiliation of clients. The organisation, which aims to enable people with physical disabilities to live independently, is said to be seriously lacking in many areas.

According to the Eindhovens Dagblad newspaper, findings by Consult Zorg show that Fokus clients are experiencing inappropriate behaviour by staff members. Many employees also have doubts about the abilities of their colleagues. They question the researchers as to whether they are competent enough to deal with clients.

Consult Zorg was called in after reports of social insecurity were received by Fokus Wonen. The investigation was carried out partly at the request of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. Fokus provides not only homes for disabled people, but they are also a care provider. It has around 1,300 clients and an annual turnover of approximately 121 million euros.

No response

More than four in ten clients and employees have experienced inappropriate behaviour, according to the survey. Clients report such things as withholding of care, structural negligence, humiliation, failure to respond to complaints, violation of rights, intimidation, neglect, aggression and violence. Strikingly, this same feeling also prevails among some of the employees. A spokesperson for Fokus Wonen declined to comment on specific questions about the study, but stated that “it shows that the Fokus concept works well for many of the clients and contributes to a life that is as free and normal as possible. At the same time, it shows that, unfortunately, there is sometimes a feeling of social insecurity within our organisation”. Relationship The researchers recommend that the ministry take another close look at its relationship with Fokus. The government should take more control and involve expert external parties such as the Centrum Indicatiestellingen Zorg (CIZ) and the Care Office. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan