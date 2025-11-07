A move is on the horizon for the Eindhoven fire brigade

The mayor and alderpersons mentioned this in a letter to the city council. The Brabant-Zuidoost Safety Region (VRBZO) says that there are several bottlenecks for the fire brigade in the centre. For example, the fire brigade now has to move to a training location in another place because the courtyard is too small for this. This is due to the new construction project Nieuw Bergen.

However, this has consequences for the preparedness and coverage of the fire service, because in the event of an emergency at the time of a training session, the fire brigade has to come from further away. In addition, the organisation must have space to store more specialist vehicles, space that is also lacking on the Van Somerenstraat. There are also too few overnight stays at the location and the accommodations that are there are outdated.

Accessibility

Moreover, all the developments in the city centre are putting pressure on accessibility. In other cities where this is the case, the fire station moves from the centre to a location outside it, so that the fire brigade can come in from the outside instead of the other way around.

New location