A million? Record crowds for GLOW this year

Picture credit: ©Hans Gruijters

The GLOW light festival has never been so busy. The organisers say that around one million visitors attended the event last week.

The festival organisers base this on estimates, a spokesperson told Studio040. This means that the regional event attracted a record number of people.

Anniversary edition

The record crowds can hardly be viewed separately from the anniversary edition of GLOW. Because the event is celebrating its 20th anniversary, many iconic and popular light artworks from the past decades were on display this time. In addition to Eindhoven, visitors could also walk a GLOW route in Best, Oirschot, Veldhoven, Lieshout, and Helmond this year.

“By expanding into the region, we were able to connect even more people this year and let them enjoy free light art. So many people from all kinds of backgrounds coming together to experience culture in public spaces – that’s priceless. I couldn’t wish for a better farewell gift than that,” says Ronald Ramakers, who is stepping down as director of GLOW after ten years.

Source: Studio040.nl

Tranlsated by: Vanya