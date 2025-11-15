Work on fast cycle path between Oirschot and Eindhoven has begun

A new fast cycle route construction between Eindhoven and Oirschot has begun. Work on the Eindhovensedijk has started this week in Oirschot.

The new fast cycle route will span a total of fourteen kilometres, extending between Eindhoven centre and Oirschot market square. This ‘Green Corridor‘ is intended to be a bicycle route in a green landscape and intended to double up as a tourist attraction.

A section of the Green Corridor will be gradually renovated over the coming years. In Eindhoven, the cycle route will continue along the Oirschotsedijk to the village. A cycle bridge built over the Anthony Fokkerweg to make the connection complete. In Oirschot, the connection will continue along the Eindhovensedijk. Traffic The road will be open to car traffic from Oirschot to the military barracks. From the barracks, access will only be for cyclists, pedestrians, mopeds, and local traffic. Several alternative routes will be constructed for traffic towards Eindhoven. The Green Corridor is an initiative of organisations like Brabants Landschap and the municipalities of Eindhoven and Oirschot. The summer of 2028 will see this project reaching completion.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Muktha Kartik