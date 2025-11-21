430 Euros fine for phone use while driving

Buying clothes or going out for dinner? These are things you can do with 430 euros. However, that amount of money can be taken away from you when you sit behind the wheel with your phone. At the beginning of October, the Public Prosecution Service placed ‘focus flashes’ at three different places in Eindhoven, speed cameras that check for phone use and also regularly change locations.
They were first located on John F. Kennedylaan, Hart van Brabantlaan and Aalsterweg. After a maximum of two months, the locations of the focus flashes rotate. They can now be found on the Leenderweg, Eisenhowerlaan and Tilburgseweg. According to the Public Prosecution Service, this approach contributes to behavioral change among drivers: “Motorists must feel that they can be caught using a phone behind the wheel just anywhere.”
Twelve thousand fines
The motorists Studio040 spoke to say that they do not use phones behind the wheel: “That is dangerous for your environment and for yourself,” says a man from his car. Although they all see the danger, opinions are divided about the amount of the fine. “It’s a bit much,” feels a man while a woman walking by thinks otherwise: “That fine can’t be high enough.”
The Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB) has already collected 5.3 million euros with these types of speed cameras elsewhere in the country in four months with about 12,500 fines that were handed out.
A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service explains how such a focus flash works: “First, the focus flash takes photos of specific angles. The photos are taken in such a way that it is easy to see whether the driver has a phone in his hand or on his lap. For the second step, Artificial Intelligence is used to check whether it is actually a phone or another object. The AI also takes care of difficult situations that do involve a phone; Maybe the phone is in a holder, and it looks like the phone is in the driver’s hand – when the driver is just busy with the holder.”. “But, AI does not work flawlessly,” the spokesperson adds. “When the AI assesses that there has been a violation, a boa at the CJIB always checks this.”
Expansion
The focus flashes were only introduced in 2025 and the Public Prosecution Service wants to have placed a total of 40 copies throughout the country by the end of the year. Another 10 will be added in 2026. Because these speed cameras change location every two months, this means that the number will differ per region per moment. For example, it can happen that only two pieces can be found in Eindhoven in January, and four in March.
The number of speed cameras is not the only thing that will soon grow – the hefty fine of 430 euros will also increase as of January 1, 2026. The Public Prosecution Service will announce exactly how many euros that increase will be at the end of December.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Muktha Kartik