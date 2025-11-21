430 Euros fine for phone use while driving

The Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB) has already collected 5.3 million euros with these types of speed cameras elsewhere in the country in four months with about 12,500 fines that were handed out.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service explains how such a focus flash works: “First, the focus flash takes photos of specific angles. The photos are taken in such a way that it is easy to see whether the driver has a phone in his hand or on his lap. For the second step, Artificial Intelligence is used to check whether it is actually a phone or another object. The AI also takes care of difficult situations that do involve a phone; Maybe the phone is in a holder, and it looks like the phone is in the driver’s hand – when the driver is just busy with the holder.”. “But, AI does not work flawlessly,” the spokesperson adds. “When the AI assesses that there has been a violation, a boa at the CJIB always checks this.”

Expansion

The focus flashes were only introduced in 2025 and the Public Prosecution Service wants to have placed a total of 40 copies throughout the country by the end of the year. Another 10 will be added in 2026. Because these speed cameras change location every two months, this means that the number will differ per region per moment. For example, it can happen that only two pieces can be found in Eindhoven in January, and four in March.