Winners of 2025 Eindhoven Culture Prize announced

Club Symbiose, Erwin Thomasse, and Dynamo are the winners of the 2025 Eindhoven Culture Prize. They received their checks Wednesday evening at the Effenaar from the jury of the Eindhoven Culture Foundation. Club Symbiose won the Incentive Prize, Erwin Thomasse the Individual Appreciation Prize, and Dynamo the Organisation Appreciation Prize.

The Eindhoven Culture Prize is awarded annually to an artist or institution that has achieved cultural achievements that ‘provide exceptional added value to the city.’ Furthermore, for the Incentive Prize, the jury considers the collective’s promise for the future.

Winners

Club Symbiose is a collective that has grown into a creative haven in Eindhoven. From a basement in Microstad, it brings together music, art, workshops, and performances, offering a platform for subcultures that often don’t find a stage elsewhere. It focuses on inclusivity, experimentation, and an alternative approach to nightlife.

The work of Eindhoven-based visual artist Erwin Thomasse ranges from installations and interventions in public spaces to exhibitions and graphic design. The jury commented: “His modesty and dedication to Eindhoven make him a unique and persistent voice in the city.”

Finally, an award went to Dynamo. For over forty years, it has been a leading youth centre in Eindhoven. Located in the heart of the city, the organisation offers a space for diverse subcultures. “Dynamo uses culture as a means to connect young people, develop talents, and grow communities,” the jury stated.

Cash prize

Cultuur Eindhoven presented the Eindhoven Culture Prize for the ninth time. The jury consisted of Yasin Torunoglu, former city poet Iris Penning, Angeline Maas, Leontine Heuvelmans, and Nicky Kouwenberg. The prize consists of a cash prize of €8,000.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez