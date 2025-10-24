Window blows out of building in Eindhoven city centre

By
Muktha
-
eindhoven city centre
Photo credit: Studio040

A window from the ninth floor of a building located at the Eindhoven City Centre was blown down on Thursday. The window ended up on the street, right in front of a busy takeaway shop and a hotel in the city centre. Miraculously, no one was injured.

The police immediately cordoned off the area around the Vestdijk, because there may be more windows loose. The fire brigade also came to the scene to assess the situation and secure the flat. Due to the restrictions, it was temporarily busier in the surrounding streets.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik

