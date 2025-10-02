Wilhelminaplein redevelopment begins

The redevelopment of Wilhelminaplein began on Monday. The first phases of the redevelopment will last until the end of October. During the first phase, parking for non-permit holders will be discontinued. Disabled parking is now available near the square.

The square’s redevelopment is part of a larger revitalisation of Eindhoven’s city centre. Cars will largely disappear from the streets around the square. Traffic on the square will be restricted to local traffic serving the neighbourhood. This will create more space for cyclists and greenery. Numerous bicycle parking spaces will be added. Forty trees will also be planted, and 1,300 square meters of green space surrounded by seating will be created. Space will remain on the square for events and the weekly market. Fifteen parking spaces will be available for permit holders.

Marc Ebus, chairman of the De Berg business association, which also includes Wilhelminaplein, is pleased that work is about to begin. “We’ve been involved in the plans for the new square from the very beginning. Initial discussions began in 2012, and things started to gain momentum in 2018. That shows how long we’ve been working on this.”

Compromise

It was clear that something had to be done about the square. “It was important to reach a good compromise between business owners and residents. And although everyone is never completely satisfied, the consultations between the various stakeholders have always been very harmonious.”

Meanwhile, measures that keep cars out of shopping areas are often not well-received by business owners. According to Ebus, however, this is a reality that retailers have to adapt to. “Plenty of people have reservations about this. At the same time, you see cars getting less and less space in the city centre everywhere, not just in Eindhoven. We have to adapt.” Short-term parking The only concern local residents have is how visitor traffic will behave if the parking spaces on the square disappear. “Right now, a lot of people park here when they need to go into town for groceries or to visit the coffee shop. The question is where this group will park their cars later. This is also because the municipality of Eindhoven doesn’t enforce the parking ban very much.” Finally, Ebus says he hopes the work will be completed on time. “We’ll have to wait and see. My business is on Kleine Berg, and the redevelopment there was completed on time. But you always have to deal with weather conditions and other potential setbacks. I think we’ll be lucky if we manage to close the square again before the patio season,” says Ebus.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez