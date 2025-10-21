Wheat Stem Straws and Ukrainian Design at Innovation Café

The special edition of the ENH Innovation Café meetups presented a Greek social and business initiative that uses the untapped potential of what is left in the field after the wheat is harvested. Furthermore, a Ukrainian designer is working with Dutch colleagues on various design projects that combine textiles and traditional clothing design to process anxiety, trauma, and loss.

What is special about this edition of the Innovation Café is not only the name — “Fuck-Up Meetup” — but also the idea that “mistakes can trigger ideas, innovations, and solutions,” explains moderator Charlotte Grün, who is also a creative researcher and designer herself. Starting from the negative association of a “fuck-up” and reflecting on their mistakes, obstacles, and fears, the presenters shared stories about their projects.

Made from starch

The small Greek social initiative Staramaki grew into a more efficient and business-oriented project when straws from dried wheat stems were no longer enough to sustain it — for example, they had to be gathered by hand. Collaboration with Belgian designer and trained architect Isaac Monté created the opportunity to use starch from the fields as a building material with special properties. In addition, they began producing sound-insulating panels made from the same material. Nothing was left to waste: the remaining starch was mixed with manure and used coffee grounds and returned to the fields as fertilizer. Finally, the wastewater and heat from wheat production were also reused in their production cycle.

Design amid war

The main reason Daryna Pasyuta, a Ukrainian designer, contacted her colleague from the Amsterdam area, Marjo van Schaik, was a mistake — she had bought the wrong pieces of textile. From this mistake, a project was born that resulted in the creation of art clothing. The central feeling expressed in this exhibition was anxiety, while the design focused on combining female and male elements of traditional Ukrainian clothing.

Daryna and Marjo also worked together with urban planner Fulco Treffers in Ukraine on other design projects, one of which involved creating an art map of Hirska, a destroyed Ukrainian village that is now occupied and whose residents have been displaced. The Hirska community actively participated in making the map by sharing their stories and memories and processing their loss.

The three designers are now actively campaigning to help fund other design projects in Ukraine. For more information and further contact, visit the website of the Innovation Café.

Written by Vanya for EindhovenNews