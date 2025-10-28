Village Learning Company Geldrop-Mierlo celebrates fifth anniversary

The Village Learning Company Geldrop-Mierlo will celebrate its fifth anniversary next week. During an open house at Community Centre Plein4, there will be a photo exhibition among other activities. The exhibition showcases what the initiative stands for: ‘participate, learn and meet’.

The Village Learning Company is an initiative of LEVgroep, in collaboration with, among others, the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo. The organisation aims to support residents who are distant from the labour market. These are residents who ‘cannot independently do paid work or volunteer work’.

“These residents are given the opportunity here to develop themselves and to mean something to others,” said Gerdi van Rest, coordinator at the Village Learning Company. “Participants help with the ironing service, handyman service, domestic service and in the community centre. They support residents who need help with daily tasks. By working together, participants learn new skills and build their self-confidence.”

Exhibition

The exhibition consists of portraits of participants, accompanied by short texts about their background. “Our participants in the ironing service contribute their bit to society. While ironing, they meet new people and expand their network. With this exhibition, we show that they belong.”

At the same time, according to Van Rest, the photos also facilitate encounters between all the people who come to the community centre and the participants.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh