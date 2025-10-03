Travelling talk show Café De Voortuin settles in Tongelre

Eindhoven is getting a new cultural meeting place: Café De Voortuin, the city’s first travelling talk show. With a mobile bar at its center and a mix of music, theatre, and conversation, the café literally brings stories from the neighbourhood to life. This year and next, the talk show will visit various neighbourhoods in Eindhoven.

The kick-off will take place in the Tongelre district, at the Berckelhof location of WoonincPlusVitalis on Generaal Cronjéstraat. Together with local residents and special guests, an afternoon full of local stories will be created. The presentation will be led by Terence van Lange, born and raised in Tongelre. Loubna Bakra will conduct the interviews.

Stories from the neighbourhood

The programme includes conversations with Hennie and Jos van Hout about Café De Vredesduif, popularly known as Café De Beer. Hennie has been running the café with her husband for about 55 years. She is probably the oldest female pub owner in Eindhoven. When she retires, the characteristic café that has been in the family for generations will also disappear.

Johan and Mirjam Hendriks from the ORKA activity centre, which recently celebrated its 12.5th anniversary, will also be joining us. Due to damp problems, they had to move temporarily, but they hope to return to their familiar location at the end of December.

Kees van Grevenbroek, forest ranger at the Wasven Nature Working Group, takes the audience on a journey into nature. He has lived in the area for more than 35 years and shows young and old the most beautiful spots in Tongelre during guided walks.

Poetry

Finally, city poet Monique Hendriks will conclude the afternoon with a special column as a poetic wrap-up. Hendriks has been Eindhoven’s city poet since 2024 and combines her talents as a writer, actress and theatre maker.

Practical information

The first edition of Café De Voortuin will take place this Sunday, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Berckelhof in Tongelre. Admission is free. Café De Voortuin is an initiative of Ploeg-e and Studio040.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.