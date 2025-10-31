Three candidates from Eindhoven Region headed to Parliament

As nearly all votes have now been counted, it appears that only three of the sixteen candidates from Eindhoven and the surrounding region are on track for a seat in the House of Representatives. They are Eindhoven alderman Maes van Lanschot (CDA) and Eindhoven residents Mpanzu Bamenga (D66) and Daan de Kort (VVD).

For Van Lanschot, this marks his first time entering parliament. He has served as an alderman in Eindhoven since the spring of 2022, representing the Christian Democrats, with a portfolio covering finance, sport, heritage, and regional cooperation. With the CDA projected to secure eighteen seats and Van Lanschot placed thirteenth on the party list, his transition to The Hague now seems all but certain, meaning he will likely leave his municipal post earlier than expected.

Mpanzu Bamenga



D66’s Mpanzu Bamenga and VVD’s Daan de Kort also have reason to celebrate. They were placed tenth and twentieth on their respective party lists. D66 not only emerged as the largest party in Eindhoven during the parliamentary elections but also performed strongly nationwide, securing 26 seats.

For Bamenga, a former D66 councillor in Eindhoven, this marks his second term in the House of Representatives — he also earned a seat in the 2023 elections. A former asylum seeker, Bamenga has drawn national attention not only for his political work but also for his advocacy against ethnic profiling, an issue he has spoken about passionately for years.

Daan de Kort



Daan de Kort, originally from Veldhoven and now residing in Eindhoven, will also return to The Hague. He has been a VVD Member of Parliament since 2021 and previously served as an alderman in Veldhoven. De Kort, who is visually impaired, has long been an advocate for accessibility and equal opportunities for people with visual impairments, making it a central focus of his political career.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta