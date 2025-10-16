The 25th edition of DDW is just around the corner

It’s still a lot of sawing and drilling, but starting Saturday, Dutch Design Week kicks off in Eindhoven. This is the 25th edition of DDW, where over 2,600 designers showcase their work. A fitting theme has been chosen for this anniversary edition: Past, Present, Possible.

“The previous editions are remembered, the 25th edition is celebrated and we look to the future,” explains organiser Miriam van der Lubbe.

The vibrant heart of this special edition is Ketelhuisplein in Strijp-S, where designers are still hard at work. “We still have to work hard to get it finished by Saturday,” says Hans van Avendonk, one of the designers.

Making the world better

DDW is spreading throughout the city, as it does every year. Works can be seen at more than 100 locations in Eindhoven, ranging from traditional art to technological installations and from climate-conscious designs to social projects.

Yet there’s one thing that always remains the focus: the future. Van der Lubbe: “All designers are working on how to make the world a little better. Some focus on a product, others on a system. All that design power contributes to a world that moves forward.”