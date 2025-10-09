Temporary student residences next to Eindhoven Central Station

118 temporary student housing units will be built next to Eindhoven Central Station. The municipality of Eindhoven announced this on Wednesday morning. The student housing units will be located in the former VGZ building, which is currently vacant and which the municipality intends to purchase.

The municipality of Eindhoven is purchasing two more properties on Fellenoord, alderpersons Stijn Steenbakkers and Rik Thijs announced on Wednesday morning. A year ago, the municipality also purchased two properties for €50 million. Kennedyplein 300 (€21 million) and Kennedyplein 100-103 (€19.9 million) are now being added to the list.

According to Alderperson Rik Thijs, the municipality has been able to ‘strike’ again. The city council still needs to approve the deal. The real estate deal is scheduled for November 25th. Eindhoven is seizing another opportunity to acquire buildings and land for the development of KnoopXL, the new residential area north of the station. This area is expected to house approximately 16,000 people by 2040.

Delivery

Once the council approves the deal, Kennedyplein 300—the former office of health insurer VGZ—can be transformed into a temporary student apartment building. “By temporary, we don’t mean one or two years, but about ten years,” says Alderman Thijs. It will likely accommodate more than 118 students, as some units will be divided into two rooms with a shared bathroom and kitchen. The municipality hopes the student apartment building will be ready for occupancy in 2027.

The other building the municipality is purchasing currently houses several businesses. Those leases will continue, according to Alderperson Steenbakkers. “With the arrival of an underground bus station, it’s important to have space here as well.” A parking garage is currently located beneath both buildings. The municipality will own approximately 62 parking spaces.

Beethoven money

Funding from the Beethoven project is being used to purchase the properties. “Beethoven provides funding for housing construction in the form of direct subsidies. But there’s also €180 million for so-called area interventions that will eventually enable housing construction,” says Steenbakkers. Part of the property purchase will be covered by this budget.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez