A ‘sustainable and careful approach to trailer park locations’ in Nuenen. The letter of intent, signed by the municipality and housing association Wooninc., aims to ensure closer collaboration in the management of current sites and the development of new ones.

There are four trailer parks in Nuenen. Two of these are owned by the municipality (Bosweg and Kremersbos sites), one by Wooninc. (Pieterveld site), and one by Helpt Elkander (help each other) (Mieke Sandershof site). The agreement focuses on sharing knowledge and expertise regarding policy and operations.

The feasibility and desirability of a future transfer of the municipal trailer parks on Bosweg and Kremersbos to Wooninc. will also be explored. Mieke Sandershof site will definitely be transferred to this housing association. In addition, a possible new location and an expansion of an existing trailer park in Nuenen are being investigated.

Merger

Angela Pijnenburg, director of Wooninc.: “We believe it’s important to use our expertise in close collaboration with the municipality. This is good for the residents and good for the municipality. Moreover, Helpt Elkander and Wooninc. are preparing a merger. This will create a single, strong housing association that also meets the housing needs of trailer park residents”.

Alderperson Niels Wouters emphasises that the management and operation of trailer parks is not a core task of the municipality. That is why they sought collaboration with Wooninc.. This partner owns and manages various sites in other municipalities and has therefore built up extensive experience and expertise.

Obligation to make efforts

“As a municipality, we have not always paid the attention to the housing conditions of our Sinti community that they deserve”, Wouters says. “With this agreement, we are taking an important step towards a sustainable and careful approach to trailer parks. We therefore see this agreement as an important step towards a fresh start”.

The letter of intent imposes an obligation to make efforts on the municipality and Wooninc., but not yet an obligation to transfer work or ownership. Any transfer always requires a separate resolution from Municipal Council and Wooninc’s supervisory board. Incidentally, nothing will change for the residents of the trailer parks for the time being. For example, the renovation of ‘Bosweg’ will continue as usual under the municipality’s supervision.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob