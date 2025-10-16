Stress-free bike repairs at De Slappe Band

In the Genderbeemd neighbourhood of Eindhoven, you’ll find a unique place: De Slappe Band. In the basement of an apartment building, people with autism or psychiatric conditions run a bike shop, repair service, and daycare centre together. Everyone shares one thing: a passion for tinkering with bikes.

In the workshop, work is done without pressure or stress. “With volunteer work, you’re expected to be available for a few hours a week, or something like that,” says participant Herman Budde. “That doesn’t work for me. It’s important to me that I don’t get too much stimulation.” The bicycles sold and repaired here come from the Eindhoven University of Technology campus.

Coffee

Besides tinkering with bikes, there’s plenty of laughter, coffee, and catchy sayings appear on the wall. For the participants, De Slappe Band is a place where they feel at home and can escape their thoughts for a while.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez