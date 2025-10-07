Stream festival at the Eindhoven library

The Stream festival was held at the Eindhoven library last week. Children, families and science enthusiasts found it amusing.

Organised by the Romanian School Eindhoven, the grassroots event transformed the library again into a playground of discovery, with workshops, experiments, and engaging activities that brought science to the community.

Dozens of curious kids eagerly took part in hands-on activities, from building mini-robots to exploring the world of chemistry and physics. Volunteer members of various international communities in Eindhoven led science workshops. This showcases the city’s rich cultural diversity and the internationals’ contributions and passion for knowledge-sharing. We warmly invite all relevant actors in the Dutch society to support and partner with these initiatives.

The undeniable star of the day was Dr Askalot, the curious axolotl, the festival’s beloved mascot. Children lined up to pose their biggest research questions to Dr Askalot: “Why is the sky blue?” and “How do rockets fly?” were just some of the questions the young participants asked.

Organisers emphasised that the festival is not just about learning facts but about sparking imagination. “We want children to feel that science belongs to everyone, and that curiosity is the first step toward discovery,” said Dr Vlad Niculescu-Dinca, director of the Romanian School Eindhoven and main festival organiser.

The Stream Festival once again highlighted how Eindhoven continues to nurture the next generation of thinkers and dreamers.