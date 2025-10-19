Scientists gag statues to flag climate crisis

Picture credit: Studio040/Scientists Rebellion

A number of statues in Eindhoven have been gagged. Red cloth or tape has been placed around the heads of the statues. This is an action by Scientist Rebellion to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Scientist Rebellion is seeking to highlight what it perceives as a deafening silence surrounding the current climate crisis, despite research by Statistics Netherlands showing that the vast majority of the Dutch population are concerned about the consequences of climate change.

Civil disobedience

Scientist Rebellion is an international movement of scientists deeply concerned about the climate and ecological crises. They hope that civil disobedience will trigger the much-needed climate action.

“With this action, we hope to start a conversation between people,” explained Scientist Rebellion spokesperson Sergej van Middendorp to Omroep Brabant. “For too long, we have been kept in the dark by our own silence and by burying our heads in the sand. It is precisely by seeking contact with each other about this issue that we will realise there are many of us and that, together, we can bring about change”.

‘Speak up!

The Eindhoven protest is part of Scientist Rebellion’s national campaign, calling on the government, businesses and citizens not to ignore the climate crisis, but to speak out about it.

“The statues can’t talk to each other about this, but we can. So speak out: Speak to each other, to businesses, and to the government. Everyone is needed to bring about real change.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta with DeepL