Starter loans re-established in Best

If you are buying a home for the first time, you might be a bit short of cash. A so-called starter loan from the municipality can then be very welcome. This is also the case in Best, where the municipal council has once again agreed to an additional pot of one million euros.

The proposal from the municipal administration was approved by all parties. Or, as Gemeentebelangen put it: “If it’s not enough, they (the council, ed.) will simply come back.” There are some conditions for the applicant: he or she must have a connection with Best (living or working) and live independently in a rented house.

Although the municipality of Best has been granting starter loans since 2004, the additional conditions have only been in force since last year. This leads the council to believe that ‘fewer people qualify and the starter loan is used even more to strengthen the position of first-time buyers from Best’.

During the last council meeting, there was also a brief discussion about the maximum loan amount, which has been set by the municipality of Best. It is now €39,000 per property. According to Alderman Steven van der Heijden, a fixed amount was deliberately chosen instead of a percentage. “The amount is the same for everyone, and that is fair.”

