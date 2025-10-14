Special tribute for Luuk de Jong

The PSV Walk of Fame was created to honour players who have been of great significance to the Eindhoven football club in the past. For the first time, there will now be a tile for an active player: Luuk de Jong. He will say farewell to the PSV fans this coming Saturday.

The former captain and striker of the Red and Whites left this summer for FC Porto in Portugal after eight years at PSV. He played in Eindhoven between 2014 and 2019 and again from 2022 to 2025, and was known for his goals, heading ability, and leadership. With De Jong as the figurehead, PSV became champions five times, won the KNVB Cup twice, and the Johan Cruyff Shield four times.

“Luuk de Jong is a player who symbolises dedication, fighting spirit, and love for PSV. His track record justifies this special recognition. We are honoured to be able to immortalise him in the Walk of Fame,” said Nick Poldermans of sponsor Energiedirect, the initiator of the PSV Walk of Fame.

Leader

Marcel Brands, general director of PSV, also has kind words for De Jong. “Luuk has achieved statistics that are virtually impossible in modern football. Moreover, he was a true leader; the team followed him blindly. That rare combination means he will be the first active player to be inducted into the Walk of Fame.”

There are currently 23 tiles with foot or handprints of PSV legends in the Philips Stadium. They serve as a reminder of club icons from PSV’s history. Think of, among others, Romário, Jan van Beveren, Alex, Berry van Aerle, Hans van Breukelen, Phillip Cocu, Luc Nilis, and Willy van der Kuijlen.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh