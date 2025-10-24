Special polling stations in Eindhoven

By
Muktha
-
Picture credit : Studio040

Eindhoven is all set for the parliamentary elections on Wednesday 29 October. One can vote in Eindhoven in one of the 120 polling stations spread across the city. There are a few ‘special’ locations also to choose from.

The vast majority of polling stations are located in primary schools or community centres. It is also possible to cast a vote at the Eindhoven City Hall or the ‘Parktheater’. There are some special locations in Oirschot where one can vote. Take, for example, the church in Oostelbeers or the football canteen of Beerse Boys.

Fire station

A total of 21 polling stations can be found in Geldrop-Mierlo, most of which are in Geldrop. But in Mierlo, for example, voting can be done again in the fire station. The municipality of Waalre draws the attention of residents to the fact that voting can be done again this year in De Brede School. According to the municipality, this location offers sufficient parking space and is accessible for the disabled. ‘Voting in the Community School ensures less crowds at other locations,’ the municipality writes in its newsletter.

The nearest polling station can be found via the website waarismijnstemlokaal.nl. The site also states whether there are extra facilities available for voters with a disability.

Most polling stations are open from 07:30 to 21:00.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik

