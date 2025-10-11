Shared cars courtesy Geldrop-Mierlo municipality

Electric shared cars have recently been made ready for use in the centre of Geldrop. The municipality wants to contribute to sustainable and future-proof mobility. With shared cars, fewer cars are needed on the street. One shared car quickly replaces six private cars.
Every resident of Geldrop-Mierlo can register via the OnzeAuto website. It is easy to use and one can quickly book, open and use the car via an app. When there is sufficient interest in a district or neighbourhood, an extra shared car can be providef. In this way, the supply grows with the demand.
Sharing a car with several people means that there is more space in the neighbourhood, less traffic and less CO2 emission. Also, using a shared car is often cheaper than ownership as a driver only pays for use, without fixed costs.
Community
What makes this initiative special, according to OnzeAuto, is that it is all about sharing within the neighborhood. A user is part of a community of neighbours sharing the car. This makes it more personal, easier and more pleasant than anonymous car sharing.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik