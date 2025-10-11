Shared cars courtesy Geldrop-Mierlo municipality

Every resident of Geldrop-Mierlo can register via the OnzeAuto website. It is easy to use and one can quickly book, open and use the car via an app. When there is sufficient interest in a district or neighbourhood, an extra shared car can be providef. In this way, the supply grows with the demand.

Sharing a car with several people means that there is more space in the neighbourhood, less traffic and less CO2 emission. Also, using a shared car is often cheaper than ownership as a driver only pays for use, without fixed costs.

