Rock band Skunk Anansie to perform at Klokgebouw next year

Skunk Anansie is coming to Eindhoven. The rock band will headline the city’s Bridge Guitar Festival next year.

Thursday, 28 May, 2026, is the day. The band will perform at Klokgebouw.

Hits

The festival organisers have identified Skunk Anansie’s guitarist as one of the most respected guitarists in the rock world. But the band is also known for frontwoman Skin, bassist Cass, and drummer Mark.

Since 1994, the four members have been blending rock, punk, and electronica. With hits like “Weak”, “Hedonism”, and “Twisted”, they sold millions of albums worldwide. More than thirty years later, they are still creating new music.

Lineup

Rock band The Aristocrats and classical guitarist Plínio Fernandes are also on the lineup for the upcoming Bridge Festival.

Earlier this year, the guitar festival looked like this:

For more information: Bridge Guitar Festival Eindhoven

Source: Studio040/Rick Baijens

Translated by: Bob