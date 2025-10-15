Decoration for Rita Bosch from Geldrop-Mierlo

Rita Bosch-van de Ven from Geldrop-Mierlo was appointed Lid in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau (member of the order of Oranje-Nassau) on Saturday. Mayor Jos van Bree presented her with the medal after the meeting of Vereniging Vrienden Van Abbemuseum (salon of friends Van Abbemuseum association) in Eindhoven. Bosch received the award for her involvement with the association.

The goal of Vereniging Vrienden Van Abbemuseum is to raise awareness of the museum and actively engage the public. Bosch, along with another volunteer, staffs the association’s office.

Coordinator

Bosch coordinates and co-organises numerous activities, such as multi-day art trips at home and abroad, lectures, tours, and symposia.

She is also one of the driving forces behind Vriendensalon (salon for friends). These gatherings have grown into an information centre and meeting place. Eight to ten salons are held annually. Between 2002 and August 2024, she also served as secretary.

