Residents of Best and Oirschot vote on new municipal name

Will it be Best-Oirschot, Baest, or Heidelanden? On Wednesday, residents of Best and Oirschot not only cast their votes in the general election but also had their say on the new name for the soon-to-be merged municipality. Studio040 went out to listen to local opinions.Not everyone was enthusiastic. “I don’t like any of the three,” said one man at a polling station in Middelbeers, a parish village in Oirschot.

The shortlist of potential names was announced in early October, and residents could vote for their preferred option alongside the national elections.

“I voted for Best-Oirschot,” said an elderly woman who had just left a polling station in Best. “I come from a municipality where the same thing happened; they chose a completely new name, but no one ever used it.” Another senior voter agreed: “In this region, combination names are common. Look at Heeze-Leende, Son en Breugel, or Geldrop-Mierlo. So I don’t mind it.”

Mixed Feelings in Middelbeers

Not everyone shares that view. In Middelbeers, some voters expressed disappointment with the available choices. “The smaller villages aren’t represented, which I think is a shame,” said one resident. A younger voter opted for something different: “I voted for Heidelanden,” he said. “I like the idea of an independent name that stands for both communities.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta