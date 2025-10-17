Rectification: unjustified accusation concerning Lumipol

Rectification from the editorial team on persons associated with the company Lumipol.
Rectification:
In our article called ‘Entrepreneurs family may earn millions in genocide’ on our website, we wrongly accused three Dutch businessmen named with the company Lumipol of personal involvement in the supply of electronic components to four Israeli weapons manufacturers, based on which we accused them of complicity in genocide and war crimes.
The District Court of The Hague ruled by judgment that the factual material does not support these statements and is unlawful. That is the reason behind this rectification. We stand corrected.
Your advertisement here.