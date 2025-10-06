Rat infestation leads to rubbish bag inspection in Geldrop

Enforcement officers are currently active in the centre of Geldrop, checking that plastic waste bags are not hung on the poles too early. This is one of the measures taken by the municipality to combat the rat infestation in the centre.

Business owners and residents sometimes put out their bags for plastic, cans and drink cartons too early. This attracts rats, according to the municipal council in response to questions from DGG. Stricter enforcement of the rules for putting out bags would also help to keep rats away. Bags that are put out too early will be marked with a sticker to alert people to this. Enforcement officers will also try to trace who the bag belongs to.

Rat infestation

For years, the centre of Geldrop has been struggling with a rat infestation. Reports of this problem are received every year. According to the mayor and councillors, rubbish bags containing food and drink residues are a major cause of the infestation. Businesses are also said to be failing to seal their wheelie bins properly. Another contributing factor is that poison can no longer be used to control the animals. Concerns The municipal council writes that there are concerns about the nuisance, because the animals can also transmit diseases. The municipality is therefore taking several measures to combat the nuisance. This is being done by deploying enforcement officers, but also by providing more frequent advice to businesses. For example, rat traps are of little use, writes the municipality. However, the council does believe in an awareness campaign about how residents and shopkeepers can best dispose of their waste on the street. In November, the council will also be conducting street interviews with shopkeepers, residents and visitors to the city centre. During these interviews, people will be asked how they experience the nuisance and what they themselves are doing to reduce it. Reports of nuisance received by the council will be forwarded to the pest control department. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by: Anitha Sevugan