Queen Maxima opens Dutch Design Week

Picture credit: Alwyn Howarth/Studio040

Distinguished guests visited Eindhoven on Thursday evening. Queen Máxima travelled south to open the 25th edition of Dutch Design Week. At the Van Abbemuseum, the Queen visited the Bridging Minds exhibition.

The exhibition was curated by Miriam van der Lubbe, co-founder of DDW. Bridging Minds showcases the work of a hundred artists and designers.

It explores how design can contribute to solving social issues. According to Queen Máxima, the role of designers should not be underestimated: “Designers have incredible power to find solutions to the challenges of today. They are economically very valuable to the Netherlands. And The Nerherlands are good at it!”

Over 2,600 designers

This year’s theme is Past, Present, Possible, a reference to the anniversary edition. Like every year, DDW spreads throughout the city. Works by more than 2,600 designers can be seen at more than 100 locations in Eindhoven. DDW starts this Saturday and lasts until next Sunday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta/DeepL