PSV puzzle pieces fall into place on legendary evening

PSV made Champions League history on Tuesday evening. The Eindhoven side tore Napoli to shreds, becoming the first Dutch team to score six goals in a single Champions League match. Stef Geerts and Mark Versteden witnessed the historic victory and reflect on the match the day after.

“This victory is as fantastic as it is unexpected,” said Geerts, who provided the radio report of the match for Studio040. “You’re facing a top team in Napoli, maybe not the absolute top, but certainly close behind. With players like Kevin de Bruyne, they have so much quality on the pitch.”

That led to the expected opening phase for Geerts. “Napoli were definitely stronger for the first ten or fifteen minutes and created a few chances. But after that, it was PSV who created the best chances, so the 0-1 deficit was a bit misleading, even though it was a very good goal. A flawless cross, headed in hard and accurately by McTominay.”

But then things turned around for PSV, says Geerts. “You turned that deficit into a lead in ten minutes. That’s incredibly impressive, because usually when you go behind against Italians, the game is over. Now it turned around, and in the second half, Peter Bosz’s team completely dominated Napoli. They could have scored three or four more goals.”

Right time

The lineup itself was somewhat haphazard. Sergiño Dest arrived late and saw Flamingo take his starting spot. “He did a superb job. It shows you can plan everything out in advance, but the pieces can still fall into place unexpectedly,” says Mark Versteden. “The atmosphere in the Philips Stadium was also fantastic. This victory also seems to have come at the right time.”

Prelude to more

Versteden is referring to PSV’s schedule. This Sunday, the league match against league leaders Feyenoord is on the schedule. “This phase reminds me of Bosz’s first year, when PSV had to face Twente, Sevilla, and Feyenoord in the space of a week. They won all three of those matches, and it was the prelude to a historic season for PSV. That could happen again now.”

