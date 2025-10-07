PSV sees revenue growth in a lucrative year

PSV has had a lucrative season: the club’s revenue rose to over 170 million euros, up from 152 million euros the previous year. With a profit of 7.5 million euros, the club’s equity stands at 48 million euros. This means the club’s financial position has improved somewhat compared to last year.

A significant portion of the income was generated from participation in the Champions League, which brought the club 65 million euros. This excludes matchday revenues – including ticket sales – which added just under € 9 million. In total, PSV cashed in around 75 million euros thanks to earnings in Europe, where they were knocked out in the round of 16.

Revenues from participating in national competitions totalled 4.3 million euros. Season tickets generated 13.7 million euros for the club. The club generated 41 million euros through sponsorship deals, merchandise sales, including shirt sales, brought in 11.2 million euros, and media deals contributed 15 million euros.

No Groots

Stadium operations and other income generated are over ten million euros – these are revenues from sources other than football matches. These are also the costs for which less money was earned compared to the previous season. In 2023/24, these items brought in 16.5 million euros. This is probably related to the Groots met een zacht G concert series.

In June, Studio040 announced that PSV intends to hold concerts again at the Philips Stadium in 2026.

Costs

While income increased, expenses also rose. PSV paid €84 million in salaries, compared to €77 million the previous year. PSV also repaid in full the outstanding debt accumulated during the coronavirus period, which amounted to around €13 million.The transfer result was also negative, PSV reports. The sales of Matteo Dams and Jordan Teze raised €21 million, which further pressured the operating result.

Positive

The major transfers completed this summer took place after 1 July and will be recorded in the new financial year. PSV therefore expects to report a positive result again next year.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh