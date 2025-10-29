Polling stations in the region are open

The first voters in the Eindhoven region cast their ballots for Tweede Kamer (Dutch House of Representatives) elections on Wednesday morning. Polling stations are open across the country.

All Dutch citizens aged 18 and older can express their political preferences. This was also the case in Municipality of Waalre, where voting took place, among other places, at Het Klooster community centre.

Polling stations

But there are also special places where residents can cast their votes. Take, for example, Municipality of Oirschot, where the church in Oostelbeers and the Beerse Boys football clubhouse have been converted into polling stations. And in Mierlo, people can vote in a fire station. Other notable locations include Parktheater and Eindhoven Central Station.

The region covered by Studio040 has a total of 192 polling stations. Voters can vote here for Tweede Kamer, but in two municipalities, they can also vote for other elections. In Best and Oirschot, residents can also express their preference for the new name of the future merged municipality, which will soon have approximately 50,000 residents. They can choose between Baest, Best-Oirschot, or Heidelanden. The results will be announced on 6 November.

Website

Voters can visit the website waarismijnstemlokaal.nl (where’s my polling station) to find the nearest polling station. The site also indicates whether there are any additional facilities available for voters with disabilities. Most polling stations in Best, Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Nuenen, Oirschot, Son en Breugel, and Waalre are open until 21:00.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob