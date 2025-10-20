Paulen leaves DDW: ‘We now compete with the best’

After thirteen years, Martijn Paulen is stepping down as director of the Dutch Design Foundation, the organiser of Dutch Design Week (DDW). He looks back with pride on the growth of the event and the future of the design sector in Eindhoven. He says that we ‘sometimes don’t realise what we have in our hands’.

In the past few weeks, the run-up to the 25th edition of Dutch Design Week, Paulen had mixed feelings working on his last edition as director of the organisation behind the event.

“I was working hard to put on a great edition but of course it was in the back of my mind that this would be the last time I was involved as the leader. It often came up when I was talking to people; I started to feel a bit nostalgic. I tried to take certain things in even more.”

In the decade that Paulen was at the helm, DDW grew into a top international event, attracting visitors from all over the world. Paulen himself could not have predicted that it would take off in such a way.

“When I started, we were actually a festival with a largely local character. And there were serious financial problems. I remember starting in May for the 2012 edition, which was to be held six months later. That was a very tough task,” Paulen recalls. In the years that followed, DDW put Eindhoven on the map for design and creativity.

“We are not as refined as Milan. We are much rawer, and we are very socially engaged. It is now quite normal for designers to work at the municipality of Eindhoven and the province of North Brabant to address certain issues. That is something we have achieved together.”

In 2025, the festival is in a much better position. “We have grown into a truly national Dutch platform. This has also made us part of the basic cultural infrastructure, which means we are guaranteed government subsidies until at least 2028. We are also on the international agenda. Designers from all over the world know where to find us. In that respect, we compete with other major design cities such as Milan, London, Beijing and Helsinki”.

And that is quite remarkable, Paulen believes. “If I could make a wish for the future, it would be that we are much more careful with the design ecosystem we have here, because it has been taken too much for granted. So much so that the Design Academy Eindhoven almost left. It’s only because Jeroen Dijsselbloem personally intervened that the academy stayed”.

The municipality is therefore working with the sector to set up a foundation that will anchor the sector in the city, in the same way that has been done with the high-tech industry and Brainport. A much-needed development, according to Paulen, because the sector does not always receive the recognition it deserves in the city.

“The name ‘design’ doesn’t really help the sector either. The Dutch equivalents ‘create’, or ‘shape’ have a slightly different connotation. I also think it’s important for the sector to become more of an institution in the region. It flourished here at a time when there was a lot of space in the city; there were lots of vacant buildings and therefore plenty of room to create.

With the growth of the high-tech industry, that space is shrinking. It would be a shame if design were to be pushed aside as a result. We need to provide infrastructure so that, together with the high-tech sector, we can grow and flourish. We can help each other move forward,” says Paulen.

Source: Studio040

