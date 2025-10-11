Patience has run out on bike situation

The municipality has chosen this step because waiting even longer adds more risks, such as “higher construction costs, delay of the three residential towers in the area and a longer period of nuisance” according to, alderperson Steenbakkers. “Another consequence”, he adds, “is the absence of travellers due to poor accessibility of the station”.

Burden

Legal experts from the municipality and external lawyers estimate the chance that the appeals to the Council of State can stop the project as ‘small’. The parties that objected are Stichting Beter Eindhoven and De Veste. According to Steenbakkers, it is ‘not the normal course of events’ that the municipality is already starting the tender. “Normally we just wait for the outcome of the lawsuit.”

‘Get started’

Theoretically, it could even be the case that the construction of the bicycle cellar starts before there is a ruling from the Council of State. “That is conceivable,” says Steenbakkers. “We just have to get started now.” Eindhoven has run out of patience. The entrance to the bicycle cellar must be completed at the same time as the District E construction project on the Stationsplein.