Parties urge city council to tackle vacancy issue

The local factions of GroenLinks, PvdA, and SP are urging the Eindhoven city council to take stronger action against vacant properties. According to the parties, it is “a shame” that buildings remain empty for years during a housing crisis.

According to the parties, data from 2024 shows that in Eindhoven, 3% of homes, 8% of shops, and 11% of offices were vacant.

A proposal currently in the Senate would allow a vacancy tax to be imposed on owners of homes that have been empty for more than a year, starting January 1, 2026. GroenLinks, PvdA, and SP want Eindhoven to make use of this option as soon as the Senate approves it, and to use the revenue for enforcement and support for tenants.

In addition, the parties are calling on the city council to also take stricter action on vacancies in shops, offices, and commercial properties, as long as the tightening of the Vacancy Law from The Hague is still pending.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta