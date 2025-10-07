Oirschot wants housing in the town hall

The municipality of Oirschot is moving to the former Rabobank building in the area. The current town hall is to be converted into 24 homes.

To give the building a new purpose, the municipality calculated the costs and benefits of various scenarios. The analysis revealed two realistic options.

In one scenario, the town hall would be demolished and replaced with eighteen homes. Additionally, space for sixteen parking spots would be created. In the other scenario, the town hall would be preserved and renovated. This would enable the creation of 24 apartments, along with eleven parking spaces.

Cultural value

The municipality of Oirschot prefers the latter scenario because it preserves the building’s architectural and cultural value. This would result in six social housing units in the building, thirteen mid-range rental properties, and five homes in the higher price category.

However, an additional challenge arises if the town hall is to be renovated. Permission must be obtained from the descendants of the building’s architect.

Demolition scenario

If that permission is not granted, the demolition scenario could still be considered. According to the municipality, the architect’s descendants have a weaker legal position in the event of complete demolition.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh