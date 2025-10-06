Need for benches for elderly and disabled people in Best

The Senior Citizens Council and the Disabled Persons Platform in Best have mapped out where benches are needed in the municipality. They did this at the request of the municipal council. They wanted to know where are seating areas lacking in public spaces.

Both organisations see it as one of their tasks to identify unsafe and uncomfortable situations in Best and to ensure the accessibility of facilities. This includes things such as seating in strategic locations, wide pavements without obstacles and loose tiles, nearby public transport and attractive walking routes.

Within the foreseeable future, a third of all residents of Best will be 65 or older, and the number of people over 75 will double. According to the SeniorenRaadBest (Best Senior Citizens’ Council) and Gehandicapten Platform Best (Best Disabled Persons’ Platform), it is therefore imperative to invest in physical measures to create an optimal environment, in addition to social measures in public spaces. This includes ‘inviting public spaces’, they write.

Out the door

Benches encourage older people to leave the house. If older people are to remain mobile and go out to access basic amenities, such as a health centre or supermarket, these services need to be located within a radius of approximately 500 metres. Enough seating where they can rest is vital. “It is important that the benches are located on routes to important places, along walking routes, parks and playgrounds”, according to the findings of SeniorenRaadBest and Gehandicapten Platform Best. Greenery also increases the appeal. Of course, the benches must be located in socially safe places and preferably offer shelter from wind, rain and noise pollution, preferably on the sunny side of the street, square or park. Essential component Benches in public spaces serve as meeting places and resting spots in parks, streets and squares, and are an essential component of street furniture. They must be accessible, durable and vandal-proof, so they are made of durable materials such as steel, wood and concrete. It is also nice if they have armrests and sufficient space around them so that older people, people with disabilities and parents with prams can also use them easily. The working group of SeniorenRaadBest and Gehandicapten Platform Best has compiled a list of ten locations: Spinnerstraat park; the fishing pond at Sportpark de Leemkuilen, on the south side near hockey and tennis facilities, near Het Groot Nieuw Wit Beest (Willem de Zwijgerweg); Dopveldenpad (near the playground); area around the Heivelden-Zuid roundabout/GM athletics club; on Eindhovenseweg between the cycle bridge over the A2 and Quatre Bras; on the side of the Lidwinakerk near the post box; Tapeind/Zwenkeind near the post box; Wilhelminapark (Prins Hendriklaan and Willem de Zwijgerweg side). Earlier, the Best municipal council adopted a proposal advocating for the identification of locations where additional benches and rest areas are needed. Source: Studio040.nl Translated by : Anitha Sevugan