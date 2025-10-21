Napoli supporters arrested

About 180 Napoli supporters were arrested in the centre of Eindhoven on Monday evening. Police reported that their behaviour “led to disturbances.” PSV will play against the Italian football club in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Napoli fans arrested were on Fuutlaan. The police spokesperson described it as a large group, with “a certain atmosphere”. Officers addressed the fans about their behaviour and asked them to leave the city centre, but the fans ignored the requests.

The supporters were arrested for violating the municipal regulations regarding gatherings. They were taken by bus to the police station on Mathildelaan, where they will be questioned. Not everyone has a ticket for Tuesday evening’s match between PSV and Napoli. Four PSV fans were also arrested elsewhere in the city. Police confirmed that no actual disturbances or fights occurred. A spokesperson said the arrests prevented this. There were also no confrontations with PSV supporters.

According to Omroep Brabant, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem previously declared a high-risk security zone due to the match. This allows police to conduct preventative searches in the city centre, among other places. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha