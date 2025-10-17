More buses in and around city, and express bus to ASML

Picture credit: Studio040/Alain Heeren

From next Sunday, there will be more frequent and increased bus services in and around Eindhoven. The region will also have a new express bus service between Best and the ASML site in Veldhoven. Transport operator Hermes states that these changes are necessary due to the growth of the Brainport region.

Hermes director Martijn Mentink sees it as an investment ‘in the liveability and economic strength of the region’. Deputy Stijn Smeulders is pleased with this. ‘That is exactly what we need to keep Southeast Brabant accessible in the future. It means that even more people will be offered a good and fast bus connection at even more times.’

The deputy calls the Eindhoven region, with its high-tech companies, ‘one of the economic engines of the Netherlands.’ The provincial government is already considering what Smeulders calls ‘a complex puzzle’ to ensure that bus transport can grow in line with the increase in thousands of workers and homes over the next fifteen years.

Underground bus station

Due to the growing technology sector, thousands of jobs and homes are expected to be added by 2040, making the need for more and better bus transport increasingly urgent, according to the deputy. A new underground bus station is also planned under Eindhoven railway station, on which the province hopes to make a decision soon.

The basis for what he calls ‘the big leap forward’ is laid down in the new bus transport concession for this part of the province. It will start in 2029. ‘We are really thinking about where we want to have an impact. Good commuter transport is needed in the city, but people in rural areas should also benefit from it. There isn’t always a train connection, so good bus connections are really necessary.’

Adjusted timetable

In the adjusted timetable, buses from Uden and Gemert, for example, will run more frequently to Eindhoven during rush hours. There will also be more buses on busy routes in and around Eindhoven, Helmond and Veldhoven, while the fast connection via a dedicated bus lane to and from Eindhoven Airport will also be put into service. This will make it easier for passengers to get to their work or educational institutions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta, with help from DeepL