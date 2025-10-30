Manhunt for car thief who hit several police officers on A2 near Best

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Man wakes up late for flight and takes a real crazy ride to Eindhoven Airport
Photo credit: Studio040

Several police officers were injured in a collision on the A2 motorway near the Batadorp interchange on Wednesday evening. Two were seriously injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening. The car thief who caused the accident fled the scene. Police are searching for the driver. The damage is extensive, and the A2 motorway is closed towards ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The chase began in Geldrop. In addition to regular police cars, undercover police vehicles were also involved. At least two police cars and two police motorcycles were hit by the driver of a stolen car. An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the accident.

The problems on the A2 motorway are expected to last for a long time. Traffic specialists are on site to investigate. Traffic is being diverted to the parallel carriageway (N2), according to Rijkswaterstaat. A very long traffic jam formed on the N2 at 8:15 a.m. Rijkswaterstaat is developing a plan for the traffic backed up on the A2.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleD66 largest party in Eindhoven

LATEST 112

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here